Primo Bacio handed Deauville mission by Ed Walker

Primo Bacio is heading to France (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:29pm, Sun 25 Jul 2021
Primo Bacio will attempt to break her Group One duck in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 3.

Ed Walker’s filly endured a luckless run in the Falmouth Stakes, eventually finishing a length and a half behind Snow Lantern in fifth.

With some notable rivals due to be in action at Goodwood, Walker is hoping Primo Bacio will be a leading player.

“She goes for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville,” he said.

“She had no luck in the Falmouth. There were two things really, she was a little bit unlucky and she was also very fresh having not run for two months because she missed Ascot.

“She is a very fresh and exuberant filly, she was over-racing. Hopefully that will have brought her back down.

“Andrea (Atzeni) is going to go and ride her. With Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern both going to Goodwood, hopefully she’ll have a good chance.”

Racing

PA