Primo Bacio handed Deauville mission by Ed Walker
Primo Bacio will attempt to break her Group One duck in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 3.
Ed Walker’s filly endured a luckless run in the Falmouth Stakes, eventually finishing a length and a half behind Snow Lantern in fifth.
With some notable rivals due to be in action at Goodwood, Walker is hoping Primo Bacio will be a leading player.
“She goes for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville,” he said.
“She had no luck in the Falmouth. There were two things really, she was a little bit unlucky and she was also very fresh having not run for two months because she missed Ascot.
“She is a very fresh and exuberant filly, she was over-racing. Hopefully that will have brought her back down.
“Andrea (Atzeni) is going to go and ride her. With Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern both going to Goodwood, hopefully she’ll have a good chance.”