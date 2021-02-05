Prince Of Arran ready for his Saudi warm-up at Kempton

Prince Of Arran will warm up for his international mission in Saudi Arabia later this month by contesting the Unibet Conditions Stakes at Kempton

Charlie Fellowes’ globe-trotting stable star was last seen finishing third in the Melbourne Cup in November – the third time he has been placed in the Flemington showpiece, having been third in 2018 and second in 2019.

Prince Of Arran will soon be on his travels again, with the Turf Handicap on the Saudi Cup undercard next on his agenda, but he will first attempt to bag a fourth victory at Kempton on Saturday evening.

Fellowes said: “Saudi Arabia is obviously the number one goal, and he goes there in two weeks’ time, but this looks like a good place for him to have a warm-up.

“He’s fit and ready to rock and roll. He will improve for the race, but he loves Kempton – and this race suits perfectly.

“I’m surprised I’ve never run him over two miles at Kempton before – it’s probably his optimum trip, around his favourite track.

“It will be interesting to see how he gets on. Rainbow Dreamer is a nice horse for us to have in the race, because he’ll make us work and might even beat us.

“We need to go and have a nice run to bring him on fitness-wise ahead of Saudi.”

Alan King’s Rainbow Dreamer is bidding for back-to-back victories in this All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier – and may have a fitness edge, following recent placed efforts at Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

King also runs Scarlet Dragon, while Roger Teal is excited to saddle Ocean Wind – who has won three of his four starts on the Flat and makes his first appearance since scoring at Doncaster in October.

“Ocean Wind is as ready as we can get him at home, although I suspect he will come on a bit for the run – win, lose or draw,” said Teal.

“He surprises us nearly every time he goes to the track, and we don’t know where the ceiling is for him yet.

“If he was to win at the weekend, we would very much consider the Marathon race on All-Weather Championships Finals Day (at Lingfield), because I think he has quite a few strings to his bow.

“Initially, we were thinking of taking him to Saudi Arabia, but he did not make the cut.”

Richard Fahey’s Furzig completes the field.