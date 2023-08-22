Prince Khalid Abdullah inducted into Hall of Fame

Prince Khalid Abdullah – owner of such superstars as Frankel, Dancing Brave, Zafonic and Enable – has been posthumously inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

Prince Khalid is just the second person to be recognised within the Hall of Fame’s Special Contributor category, following in the footsteps of the late Queen, who was inducted in 2021.

He was chosen by an independent panel of industry experts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sport, his achievements through his breeding and racing operation Juddmonte leaving a lasting legacy, its champions far too many to mention but also including Warning, Arrogate, Rainbow Quest, Dansili and Kingman and many others.

Prince Khalid’s induction will be officially marked through a special presentation moment at York on Wednesday, on the same day as the Juddmonte International, a race the organisation has supported since 1989.

Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of Juddmonte, said: “Prince Khalid was an owner-breeder like no other, with his numerous cherished champions, including perhaps the greatest thoroughbred of them all in Frankel.

“Through his racing and breeding operation, Juddmonte, the Prince has left a legacy which, now under the direction of his sons, Prince Fahad, Prince Saud and Prince Ahmed, continues to have a massive influence on the sport globally, at the same time as giving great pleasure and entertainment to his family.

“Prince Khalid would have been very pleased to be recognised by the British horse racing industry in this way and, on behalf of his whole family, I thank British racing and the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame for this exceptional accolade.”

Trained by the late Sir Henry Cecil, Frankel won all 14 of his races, including 10 at Group One level which featured the Juddmonte International.

“He’s the best I have had. I am lucky to have this horse,” Prince Khalid would say of the colt in a rare interview, flashing his warm smile in between questions.

“Let us hope another like him comes along in the future,” he added.