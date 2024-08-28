Prix du Cadran high up on Gregory pecking order

Gregory could be bound for France, with connections ready to roll the dice and gamble on ground conditions proving suitable for a shot at the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.

One of Wathnan Racing’s inaugural buys, John and Thady Gosden’s son of Golden Horn got the Qatari operation off the mark at Royal Ascot when winning the Queen’s Vase in 2023, before going on to finish a respectable fifth in the St Leger later in the year.

Campaigned in the staying ranks this term, the sole blot on his copybook came in the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting, with the four-year-old subsequently finishing on the podium in both the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup at York.

After Gregory’s fine run behind Vauban on the Knavesmire, his team are now toying with the idea of freshening the colt up for a trip to ParisLongchamp in early October.

That contest would give him the chance to prove his stamina over two and a half miles following his Ascot disappointment, but connections will be hoping for a helping hand from the weather gods to ensure conditions remain dry in the French capital.

“He ran a great race and he needs every yard of two miles and I think we might wait and look at the Cadran with him, because he just keeps grinding,” said Richard Brown, Wathnan’s European racing manager.

“There was an excuse at Ascot and I think he will stay two and a half. I think he actually needs two and a half and I would look forward to seeing him over the extreme distance.

“He definitely wants quick ground, so it is a bit of a gamble whether we wait for the Cadran or not. He’s in at Ascot but I don’t think the ground will be suitable there.

“I think we will just take a breath, he’s in at Doncaster but that might come around a bit quick, so we might gamble on it not coming up soft during the Arc meeting.”

Also in the Cadran discussion is the owners’ Courage Mon Ami, who went into Wathnan folklore when winning last year’s Gold Cup but has been missing this season due to a setback.

“He’s back in training and we won’t be in any rush,” continued Brown on the Clarehaven stayer.

“The Cadran is in the back of our minds but he will be given all the time he needs. I don’t really ask about him too much, as no news is good news, but it’s positive that he is back in training.”