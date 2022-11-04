Progressive Israr ‘fresh and well’ for November Handicap challenge

Israr looks to cap a fine season and complete a Doncaster double when he heads the 22 that go to post for the BetGoodwin November Handicap.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge has been the most consistent of performers this term, winning Newbury’s London Gold Cup over 10 furlongs before moving up to a mile and a half.

He followed that up with a third in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, not beaten far behind Secret State and Deauville Legend who have both acquitted themselves well at Pattern level this term.

Following a summer break the Shadwell-owned colt showed he was still on an upward curve when winning over course and distance last month and connections hope his freshness will serve him well in his final outing of the campaign.

“He had a break in the summer, he’s fresh and well and this will obviously be his last start of the year,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for Shadwell.

“He’s on an upwards trajectory hopefully and he’s very tough and very game. He hasn’t run a bad race yet and stays well we think – we know he likes soft ground, but if it’s really heavy you never know, we’ll just have to see how bad it is. Hopefully he will run a very nice race.”

Defending champion Farhan makes his first start for Phil Kirby having transferred to the North Yorkshire-based handler for 150,000 guineas at the recent Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training Sale, while 2020 winner On To Victory is one of two in the race alongside Tritonic for Alan King, who hopes to pick up one last big prize on the level before attentions turn to his band of jumping stars.

“It was pretty soft when On To Victory won a couple of years ago and it will be testing again on Saturday,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“He had a good break after the Old Newton Cup, and we brought him back at Goodwood. I was pleased with his run there – he was travelling well then just took a little a blow – so I hope he will have come on a bit for it and hopefully he will run well.”

On Tritonic he added: “We’ve put Callum (Hutchinson) on who has been in and ridden him. It was a good performance at Goodwood, and he got put up 4lb for that, so hopefully Callum’s 5lb can wipe that out. Hopefully he runs well, and he shouldn’t mind the ground. I think he’ll run very well and after this he can go back hurdling.”

Another trainer more commonly associated with the National Hunt sphere is Harry Fry, who is looking forward to trying his Tolworth Hurdle winner Metier on the level in conditions the six-year-old will relish.

He said: “We were always keen to try him back on the Flat at some point and this looks a good opportunity with conditions in his favour over a mile and a half, which is a good starting point for his season. We’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on back on the level.”

Franny Norton takes the reins on Irish raider Teed Up who attempts to enhance Emmet Mullins’ fine record when crossing the Irish Sea, while no fewer than nine of the 22 engaged arrive on the back of a win in their most recent start.

One of those is George Baker’s Cemhaan, who has visited the winner’s enclosure three times this term and was going away at the finish when last seen on the Rowley Mile in August.

“He’s been a star for us,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing. “He finished last year tailed off in bottomless ground at Salisbury – which doesn’t bode well for Saturday – but this year he has been a revelation really.

“He won nicely on seasonal debut and then won under Hollie Doyle on 1000 Guineas Day which was very exciting. Ascot and Goodwood were a bit of a muddle and things didn’t work out right, but then he bounced back the other day at Newmarket, so we head there full of hope, and he goes on all grounds. The heavy, soft in places won’t be a problem for him, whereas it could be for others.

“He’s just one of those horses who has grown up. As a four-year-old we thought he was a lovely horse. His previous team were running him over six, seven and a mile and we took the view to step him up in trip and it has been the making of him. I hope we can run a big race on Saturday, but next year I hope we could sneak into an Ebor and beyond, Australia maybe? You have to dream.”