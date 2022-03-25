Promise primed to lead Appleby trio in Al Quoz test

Charlie Appleby appears to hold the ace hand in his bid for a third victory in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Saturday.

The Moulton Paddocks maestro won back-to-back renewals of the Group One contest in 2018 and 2019, with Jungle Cat’s narrow verdict followed by a Blue Point’s brilliant display 12 months later.

Appleby seems intent on adding to his tally, with three-time course-and-distance winner Man Of Promise joined by stablemates Creative Force and Naval Crown.

Man Of Promise was only eighth in last year’s renewal, but is the likely favourite this time around off the back of a most impressive display in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint three weeks ago.

“The key thing with Man Of Promise was to get him freshened up after that last run – he does go into these races better fresh,” said Appleby.

“We’ve been quiet with him since Super Saturday, but we’ve been delighted with what we’ve seen and if he turns up how we think, in the condition he was in on Super Saturday, he’s the horse to beat.”

One of the biggest threats to Man Of Promise could be his stable companion Creative Force, who has not been seen in competitive action since winning the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

Appleby added: “Creative Force travelled over well and we worked him on Saturday. We were very happy with what we saw.

Creative Force after winning on Champions Day at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

“His European campaign is hopefully set for him and he is a multiple Group winner and a Group One winner. He’s probably the class horse in the race realistically, but the other little horse (Man Of Promise) has got the home advantage having been here over the winter, and he’s proven on the track.”

Naval Crown is very much the stable’s third string under Frankie Dettori, but cannot be dismissed as he drops back to sprint distances for the first time in his career.

“Naval Crown started the season off here in the Al Fahidi and we took him out to Saudi where he was drawn 14 of 14. He just hit the lids a bit there but he showed a lot of natural pace that day, and he has done that throughout his career to date,” said his trainer.

“In a way this is more of a fact-finding mission as to how we pitch him through the summer. I’m confident he’ll run a big race on what we’ve seen at home.”

Appleby’s number one jockey William Buick sided with Man Of Promise over Creative Force, who will be partnered by James Doyle.

Creative Force is a Group One winner, but I went with the horse that had the track experience and race fitness

“It wasn’t an easy choice and these choices are a privilege to have, but they also take a bit of thinking through,” said Buick.

“We all saw Man Of Promise on Super Saturday and he was very impressive. He’s done that twice this season now, he keeps backing it up and everyone is very happy with him at home.

“Creative Force is a Group One winner, but I went with the horse that had the track experience and race fitness.

“I wouldn’t necessarily be saying that there is too much between them and I wouldn’t say that my decision is an indicator of who has the better chance. It wasn’t an easy choice.”

The Ado McGuinness-trained A Case Of You was almost five lengths behind Man Of Promise when filling the runner-up spot on Super Saturday.

A Case Of You after winning the Prix de l’Abbaye (Ashley Iveson/PA)

The Irish handler is hoping his stable star can close the gap on the big night, saying: “I think we have him where we want him.

“He will improve from his last run when he was second to Man Of Promise on Super Saturday, but we will need to get closer to that horse.

“I think he has a few pounds of improvement in him, the prep has gone well and he has settled in well to Dubai, much more settled than he was for his first run here. All going well, I believe he can earn a big cheque.”

Happy Romance represents Richard Hannon (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance is an interesting contender after finishing third in Riyadh last time out.

“Happy Romance worked very well on the grass last week and we are hopeful that she will run very well. We are very happy with her and looking forward to it,” said Hannon.

Kevin Ryan’s Sprint Cup hero Emaraaty Ana also features, although he does need to raise his game significantly having finished well behind Man Of Promise three weeks ago.