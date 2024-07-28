Promising Field Of Gold set for rise in class

Field Of Gold is set for a step up in class on his next start after opening his account in impressive fashion at Newmarket.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the high-class Juddmonte-owned prospect bumped into the talented New Century when a respectable third at Doncaster on debut, but gave a glimpse of his potential when storming to victory on the July course.

The son of Kingman, who cost €530,000 as a foal, put distance between himself and the opposition on that occasion in the hands of Kieran Shoemark, with all involved taken by what they witnessed.

“I think he looked very good and it is always nice to hear when a jockey comes back in and says they weren’t going quick enough,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte.

“That’s always a good indication. Kieran said they just weren’t going quick enough and he lengthened impressively to the line.

“He’s a very big horse, but I think he has the potential to develop into a very nice horse and he’s in no better hands than John and Thady to develop him well.”

Future plans are still to be finalised, but connections appear to be heading towards a move into Group-race company, with York’s Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (August 21) and the Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown on August 31 both Group Three options next month.

Mahon continued: “As to where we will see him next, I don’t really have a definitive plan, but I suppose something like the Solario or the Acomb – those type of races towards the end of August might fit into his schedule nicely.

“He’s won his maiden now and he was a good third on his first start in a novice, so I think it is time now for him to probably step up on his next start and it’s just a case of looking to see what fits in with his schedule.”