Prosperous Voyage sets sail for Prix Saint-Alary

Prosperous Voyage seeks to go one better than in the 1000 Guineas when she steps up in trip in Sunday’s St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp.

Though the daughter of Zoffany has won just once in her seven-race career, landing an Epsom maiden in July last year, she has acquitted herself well at the top level, signing off her juvenile campaign with a runner-up effort in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Sent off a 33-1 chance when making her return in the fillies’ mile Classic on her first start for almost seven months, Ralph Beckett’s charge powered up the Rowley Mile, only to be beaten a neck by Cachet.

Prosperous Voyage will now tackle a mile and a quarter for the first time under big-race jockey Frankie Dettori, as she takes on six rivals in a race where the Karl Burke-trained Laurens triumphed four years ago.

“I sincerely hope it is the right race for her,” said Beckett. “We will find out. I feel it is a good spot for her.

“Obviously we are assuming she will handle the step up in trip and I think that is likely.

“Her style of racing would suggest that is exactly what she wants.

“She has been in good form since Newmarket and we are looking forward to it. It will be a test, as all Group Ones are.

“If she runs her race she will go very close and if she doesn’t, she won’t – it is as simple as that.”

Charlie Appleby seeks a second success in the race following that of Sobetsu in 2017, as he saddles Wild Beauty for Godolphin.

The Fred Darling winner, a daughter of Frankel, has a bit to find with Prosperous Voyage on her Guineas run, where she finished nine and a half lengths behind the winner. The mount of William Buick, she similarly tackles this trip for the first time.

Jean-Claude Rouget saddles Sippinsoda, a War Front filly who is unbeaten in three starts and started her second-season campaign with success in the three-runner Prix des Pouliches at Lyon Parilly over a mile and three furlongs.

She will lock horns again with the Edouard Montfort-trained Blue Wings, who was three-quarters of a length behind her.

Christophe Soumillon will bid to ride the winner for a fifth time as he partners the Christophe Lerner-trained Queen Trezy, who was runner-up in the Group Three contest at Saint-Cloud last time, while Andre Fabre will bid to win the race for a ninth time, saddling Group Three Prix Cleopatre winner Place Du Carrousel.

Rounding out the field is the Above The Curve, who has been rerouted from the Cazoo Oaks in favour of this lesser trip.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained American Pharoah filly was a beaten favourite in the Listed Cheshire Oaks on her third career start, but her trainer feels the likely soft ground will not be to her detriment.

He said: “It looks quite a good race and it is not a big field.

“Hopefully she has a live chance of being placed. We will see how we go from there, but it looks the right spot for her.

“I think the conditions should suit her OK and we have been happy with her since Chester. We are hoping for a good run.”

Five go to post for the other Group One on the card, the Prix d’Ispahan.

In a race that features Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, British hopes are represented by the Ed Walker-trained Dreamloper, winner of the Dahlia Stakes at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

“It is a big ask to go and take on the colts in a Group One, but it is a nice stepping stone between the Dahlia and the Pretty Polly (at the Curragh),” said Walker.

“We’ve been very pleased with her and we were very happy with the Newmarket run, she saw it out well – we’re looking forward to it.”