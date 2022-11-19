Protektorat stars with comfortable Betfair Chase verdict
Protektorat put himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture with a commanding victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.
Third behind A Plus Tard at the Festival in March, Dan Skelton’s charge reversed that form in style as Henry de Bromhead’s 1-2 favourite failed to fire and was pulled up three out.
Bristol De Mai led the quintet along as he sought a fourth victory in the race, but as they went down the back for the second time, Harry Skelton was moving his mount closer to the pace and alongside Nigel Twiston-Davies’ gallant grey.
Skelton remained motionless as the field turned for home and simply had to bide his time to catch up with the game Bristol De Mai before cruising into the lead and coming home at a canter.
It was just the winner’s fourth attempt at a distance of three miles and above and the sponsors responded by making Protektorat 10-1 from 25sfor the Cheltenham Gold Cup and 5s from 12-1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Paddy Power pushed out A Plus Tard to 10-1 from 4-1 for the Gold Cup, with Galopin Des Champs the 11-4 favourite.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox