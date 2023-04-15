15 April 2023

Protestors cause Grand National delay at Aintree

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race delayed as police dealt with the intruders.

