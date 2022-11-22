Punchestown possibility for French Dynamite
The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase is being considered as a potential next port of call for French Dynamite following his narrow defeat in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
Having made a successful start to his campaign over hurdles at Thurles, the seven-year-old was among the market principals for Cheltenham’s first major handicap of the season.
But while Mouse Morris’ Irish raider did battle his way to the lead approaching the final fence, he was ultimately unable to resist the challenge of Jamie Snowden’s Ga Law, with three-quarters of a length separating the pair at the line.
With a return to Cheltenham for the December Gold Cup not on the agenda, French Dynamite – who now has a lofty rating of 151 – may test the water in Grade One company.
Morris said: “He’s in great form, but I think we’ll stay over here for the time being.
“He’s in the John Durkan, but we haven’t made up our minds about that yet.
“I’d say he’s in no man’s land at the minute with his rating, but he’s fine. He’s still a big baby mentally and physically, but hopefully he might get there.
“There’s nice place money (in the John Durkan), so we’ll see.”
