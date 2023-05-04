Pyledriver preparing for Hardwicke return at Royal Ascot

Pyledriver has been handed a pair of Ascot objectives for when he makes his return to the track later this summer.

William Muir and Chris Grassick’s stable star was last sighted winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Berkshire track last July, but has been on the sidelines since.

He was being prepared for a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when he suffered an injury and with a trip to Paris ruled out, sights were set on Meydan and an attempt at bettering the Dubai Sheema Classic fourth Pyledriver achieved in the spring of 2022.

A further setback early in the year once again curtailed those plans with connections fearing the final chapter for their seven-time scorer may have already been written.

However, Grassick reports he is now back training well and being prepared for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot before moving on to a defence of his King George title at the track in July.

He said: “He’s cantering back and William has done the entry for the Hardwicke, so that’s the plan.

“Touch wood, everything is looking lovely, he looks great and strong.

“I think from there we would be going to the King George and after that it would be just how he comes out of each race. He remains in good form and hopefully if he remains as good as last year, then we will have a big year again.

“He’s slowly becoming a bit of a fan favourite. He’s developing a bit of a following now because he comes back year in, year out, so hopefully he can keep going and get the results he deserves both for himself and the owners.”