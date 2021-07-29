Qaader cheer for Johnston team
Mark Johnston broke his duck for the week when Qaader relished the step up in trip to take out the Unibet ‘15 To Go’ Kincsem Handicap at Goodwood
The Kingsley House trainer watched the William Buick-ridden Qaader completely dominate the mile-and-a-quarter contest, coming home in isolation four lengths and a short head clear of Alfaadhel and Aerion Power.
The Night of Thunder colt had disappointed on his previous start at Newmarket, but judging from the way he dominated at the business end, he has now found a comfort zone that his trainer can exploit further.
Johnston – who revealed the serious suspensory injury suffered by Sir Ron Priestley in the Goodwood Cup has brought to an end the talented stayer’s career – said of Qaader: “His form had been mixed and there were concerns about the ground and the trip, and a combination of the two.
“We would have liked the ground to be faster, but he’s handled it well, and he got the trip well.”
Reflecting on the first half of Goodwood week, Johnston added: “It’s been very frustrating so far, and we knew our fate over the weekend when there was so much rain about.
“We are devastated about Sir Ron Priestley who first suffered a suspensory injury in 2019. This one has damaged the other branch of the suspensory which is a lot more serious.”