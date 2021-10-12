Qatar Racing partnering with Breeders’ Cup
A partnership has been announced between Breeders’ Cup and Qatar Racing which will begin at this year’s meeting at Del Mar, which takes place over November 5-6.
Qatar Racing will become the official sponsor of the $2million Breeders’ Cup Sprint and the agreement also sees Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes become ‘Win and You’re In’ contests for the Turf and Mile respectively.
“The Breeders’ Cup is one of the most famous race meetings in the world, and to have the Qipco Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as ‘Win and You’re In’ races on Qipco British Champions Day will only help to evolve the prestige of the day,” said Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Racing.
“Qatar Racing is also delighted to be sponsoring the Breeders’ Cup Sprint as we continue to raise the profile of Qatar Racing as an international brand and off the back of our growing success in America with the likes of Shedaresthedevil winning the (Kentucky) Oaks last year.”
Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO said: “This exciting partnership reinforces our shared commitment with Qatar Racing to promote the best thoroughbred racing in the world to new and growing audiences.
“Qatar Racing is guided by a deep passion for thoroughbred racing, making them an excellent partner in our efforts to continuously elevate the prestigious status of the world championships to audiences across the globe.”
