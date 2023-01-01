Quais De Paris set to step up after Tramore triumph

Willie Mullins is eyeing a step up in grade for Quais De Paris following his winning stable debut in the David Flynn Construction Maiden Hurdle at Tramore.

The five-year-old finished third in his sole appearance in France and transferred to Closutton for €180,000 in November 2021.

Making his first appearance for 428 days, the son of Masked Marvel was sent off 1-5 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend for the two-mile contest.

Always to the fore in the testing going, Quais De Paris drew clear after the last to score by just over three lengths.

“It’s great to get the annual cheque from David Flynn,” said Mullins, who was winning the race for the fourth year in a row.

“I think he is a nice horse but he didn’t win like I thought he would. I think he is a good horse but the ground out there is very testing after the rain last night.

“Paul kept it simple, went around the outside and just kept out of trouble. I think he is a horse you can follow for the rest of the season. I’m hoping he will upgrade now into Listed and graded races.”

Townend added: “He showed a lovely attitude. He had the run in France to his name and he jumped great today. The ground is very testing but he stayed well on it.”

Gavin Cromwell’s Ahead Of The Posse (2-1 favourite) obliged favourite backers in the Ryan’s Cleaning Services Handicap Hurdle.

There was further success for the Danestown handler and jockey Keith Donoghue when Tyre Kicker (5-2 favourite) gave them a double on the card by taking the concluding Tom Carroll Memorial Handicap Chase.

It was a winnable race today and he will have to step up the next day, but we are back on track with him anyway

“This fella disappointed us a little bit over hurdles,” said the winning rider said of Tyre Kicker.

“We knew he was a good jumper and he had the experience from running in a couple of point-to-points. We thought he would be better over fences, but we thought he would do a bit more over hurdles.

“He jumped brilliant today and he won well. Hopefully he can progress now into what we thought he might do. He loved the trip today, he travelled well and went through the ground well.

“He probably wasn’t seeing it out over three miles over hurdles. It was a winnable race today and he will have to step up the next day, but we are back on track with him anyway.”

Eoin Doyle has his eye on Thyestes Day at Gowran Park following Ardera Ru’s (9-2) victory in the Tramore Medical Clinic Handicap Hurdle.

He said: “Patrick Mullins rode her in a Listed bumper and thought she was a lovely mare. She was placed then in a few bumpers but just wasn’t getting home.

“Then I started running her on better ground, which wasn’t ideal either. I got her wind done and she seems to be getting home a lot better now.

“She is relaxing a bit more and breathing a bit better. I think she will win over fences as well. There is a race at Gowran on Thyestes day that she might go for next.

“The horses are running well and we had a winner in Limerick as well.”

A mistake at the second last from 4-5 favourite Lisnagar Fortune handed Gordon Elliott’s Cardamon Hill (13-2) success in the Jack de Bromhead Memorial Maiden Hurdle, while the Core Bullion Traders Rated Novice Chase went the way of 11-8 favourite Whiskeywealth.