Quddwah puts down Queen Anne marker in maintaining unbeaten record

Quddwah finished with a flourish to maintain his unbeaten record and claim the Bet With Ascot Donation Scheme Paradise Stakes at Ascot.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained four-year-old was making only his third start against more experienced horses, but jockey William Buick timed his charge for the line with perfection to pass Docklands inside the final 50 yards and win by a neck.

Quddwah (4-1) showed his inexperience before the one-mile race began as he fought against going into the stalls before the handlers eventually got him to settle.

He was comfortable behind the leaders with Docklands taking the early running before Maljoom moved in front with five furlongs remaining.

The leading pair powered ahead and went for home from the two-furlong marker in what appeared to be a two-horse race as Docklands squeezed in front of Maljoom, who did not have a lot of room on the inside rail.

However, Quddwah was tracking just behind and continued to improve, finding enough to get in front with post in sight to claim his third straight victory.

Ed Crisford said: “He’s a very big horse who has been off for 11 months and we did as much as we could at home, we never took him away. I thought he would get a bit tired, but there was not much pace on and he got a lovely tow into the race – it was a lovely ride.

“He won at Newmarket nicely and we were due to run him at the July meeting in a Listed race, but just before he got a little issue and we had to put him away. However, he’d always shown he was a horse on the up.

“He’s a very immature horse still as you saw when he was going in the stalls, he’s only had two runs and he will come on a bundle for this, he’s a big baby. I was really impressed how he battled at the end.

“We put him in the Queen Anne and we’ll speak to Sheikh Ahmed and there’s the Diomed Stakes at Epsom along the way as an option. He’s a horse with ability who is learning his trade and hopefully a fun horse to have.

“He’s a bit immature and the track (at Epsom) might be a lot, but we have to look at what the options are and he just wants bringing along in a nice manner. He is in the Queen Anne and I don’t think I’d have reservations about that, because he’ll come on a lot from this and it just depends on what happens in the next few weeks.

“This was only his third race and he’s still got his whole future ahead of him. He’s a very nice horse to have in the stable.

“It’s just getting going after a rough winter for all the horses but it’s nice to get a nice winner at Ascot.”