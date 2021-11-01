Quick Suzy to miss Breeders’ Cup
Quick Suzy is a late absentee from the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.
Gavin Cromwell’s Royal Ascot winner has a temperature following her transatlantic trip from Ireland to California for her intended engagement at Del Mar on Friday.
She will not therefore take part, her owners Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners have announced via Twitter, and will remain in the care of California trainer Paddy Gallagher.
A post on the owners’ account on Monday evening read: “Gutted to report that our Queen Mary Royal Ascot heroine, Quick Suzy, spiked a temp in the wake of her trip from Ireland to @DelMarRacing for the @BreedersCup & will not be entered in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.” She will make Cali home w @PaddyGRacing.”
Quick Suzy won the Queen Mary Stakes on her fourth career start, having already scored in a Curragh maiden in May.
She has run just once more since the Royal meeting – when down the field in the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville in August.
