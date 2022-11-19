Quinn enjoys high-profile Haydock verdict with Botox Has
Caoilin Quinn enjoyed the biggest day of his fledgling riding career aboard Botox Has in the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.
The Northern Ireland-born rider joined trainer Gary Moore earlier this year, having previously been based with Warren Greatrex, and was given an opportunity on the big stage in this £125,000 contest.
Botox Has, winner of the Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle in February, was a 17-2 chance off the back of finishing second on his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham last month.
Always close to the fore, the six-year-old found plenty for pressure after the final flight to score by two and a quarter lengths from Get A Tonic, with Cesarewitch hero Run For Oscar best of the rest in third.
Quinn, aged 21, said: “I’m speechless to be honest. He’s a tough horse, I just tried to keep on the bridle and luckily enough I was in the right place the whole way.
“When they’ve come to him, he’s winged the last and really put his head down and battled for me.
“He’s very brave – the more you ask him the more he gives you. He’s a wonderful horse.
“He’s still unexposed and there’s still plenty of improvement in him I think, so the future is exciting for him.
“I can’t thank Mr Moore enough. Since I’ve moved there he’s trusted me with some very good rides and hopefully I can keep delivering for him.”
The Moore team were also on the target at Ascot, with the popular Goshen landing the Coral Hurdle.
