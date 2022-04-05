Raadobarg and Pearls Galore in fascinating Leopardstown clash

Irish Lincolnshire winner Raadobarg steps up in class for the Gradguide Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

Formerly trained in Britain by Roger Varian, the Amo Racing-owned four-year-old made an impressive debut for Johnny Murtagh in the traditional Irish Flat season curtain-raiser at the end of March.

With the handicapper handing him a 9lb hike for that two-length verdict, Raadobarg tests the water in Listed company just 11 days later.

Murtagh said: “He’s come out of the Lincoln very well, we’re happy with him.

“We’re looking forward to stepping up in class and seeing how he gets on.”

Paddy Twomey is looking forward to seeing his top-class mare Pearls Galore make her reappearance.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit won twice at Group Three level last season and finished second in two Group Ones – Leopardstown’s Matron Stakes and the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

It's very much a starting point with Group Ones later in the year in mind

Pearls Galore rounded off her 2021 campaign by finishing a creditable sixth at the Breeders’ Cup and Twomey hopes this will tee her up for further top-level tests.

“She’s in good form, has wintered well and this looks like a good place to start her off for the year,” said Twomey.

“The plan with leaving her in training this year was to try and win a Group One and Wednesday is hopefully just the first step.

“It’s her first start of the year and she could be a bit ring-rusty, but it’s very much a starting point with Group Ones later in the year in mind.

Pearls Galore after winning the Group Three Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse

“She’s in the Lockinge, but she might stick to fillies’ only races in the first part of the year and progress through.

“She’s not a Group Two winner yet, so the Duke of Cambridge (at Royal Ascot) would be an option and the Ridgewood Pearl Stakes at the Curragh would be another.”

Jessica Harrington saddles course and distance winner Cadillac, while Ado McGuinness runs both Pretreville and Saltonstall.

Agitare (Jim Bolger), Neptune Rock (Joseph O’Brien) and Let’s (Ken Condon) complete the line-up.

Elsewhere on the card, plenty of attention will surround Newfoundland in the 10-furlongs Leopardstown aparto Student Maiden.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt holds Dante and Derby engagements and is a full-brother to dual Classic winner Snowfall. Ryan Moore takes the ride.