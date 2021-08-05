Racehorse Lotto on top despite doubles for Racing League opponents

Team Racehorse Lotto top the William Hill Racing League table, despite doubles for two of their rivals on the second night of action at Doncaster

Racehorse Lotto were unable to add to their sole victory at Newcastle last week, but have still racked up 122 points – three more than second-placed Team BullionVault.

Martin Dwyer rode a Town Moor double for Team ODDSbible, and there were also two victories for Team Ireland – leaving them third and eighth respectively, of the 12 teams.

Josephine Gordon banked her first points of the tournament for Team BullionVault, linking up with David Menuisier’s Foxtrot Sizzler to take the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R9.

Gordon was riding the 3-1 favourite for the first time as they made all the running for a length victory from outsider Global Acclaim – on a night when three-year-olds won all six races.

“I was told that he can be a little bit free, and he was,” she said.

“I definitely couldn’t have gone any steadier!

“I think the soft ground has helped us. In time he will get further, but I don’t think there’s any rush really.

“When it does all come together I think he is going to be a smart horse.

“There are lot of good trainers (involved), and thankfully I’m light enough to do some light weights.”

Team ODDSBible made plenty of ground up the table thanks to Dwyer’s quickfire double.

His first triumph came in the William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R10, on Martyn Meade’s Bake.

A 9-2 shot, Bake followed up his success in a Yarmouth maiden last month with another win at a rainy Town Moor – this time coming home just a short head in front of Tahitian Prince.

Dwyer’s second success came aboard Brian Meehan’s Corbulo, who started as the 7-2 joint favourite in the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R11 – and prevailed by half a length.

“It feels fantastic and it’s great to do it here at Doncaster,” said ODDSBible team manager Sam Sangster.

“We thought Bake was our best chance today, and it’s just great for the team and everyone involved to have a winner.”

Saffie Osborne struck in the opening William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League R7 for Team Swish – who ended the card fourth in the table.

Riding Ed Walker’s Tenaya Canyon, Osborne took up the running a furlong out before crossing the line three-quarters of a length in front at 9-2.

“It’s an idea and a concept that I’ve always liked,” the 5lb claimer said of the Racing League.

“My dad (trainer Jamie) has been a part of it, involved alongside (competition chief executive) Jeremy Wray.

“It’s nice to get a winner on the board – and it’s a really exciting concept. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Team Ireland’s much-improved showing, after their struggles at Newcastle, began with victory in the William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League R8 – with Joseph O’Brien’s Night Of Romance.

Starting as the 7-2 favourite, the filly was running for the first time since joining O’Brien from Karl Burke – and registered a half-length success under young apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle.

“I’m delighted,” said Browne McMonagle, who was having his first ride at the track.

“We didn’t get off to a good start last week – but hopefully now we’ll start to get a couple of points on the board.

“I’m just pleased to be on the team, and to have got the first winner out of the way.”

The second leg of the Team Ireland double came in the closing William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R12 – in which Donnacha O’Brien’s Moon Daisy (3-1 favourite) scored under Kieran O’Neill.