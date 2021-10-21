error code: 1003
21 October 2021

Rachael Blackmore in Galway return

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2021

Grand National victor Rachael Blackmore will return from her injury layoff with one ride at Galway on Saturday.

The Irish rider enjoyed a landmark campaign last season, becoming the first female to take the top jockey title at the Cheltenham Festival, where her six-winner haul included no less than five Grade Ones with Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle the highlight.

Blackmore then raised the bar again as she steered Minella Times to a six-and-a-half-length verdict in the National at Aintree, with her feat as the first female rider to take the world’s most famous steeplechase making her front-page news.

She also finished second to Paul Townend in the Irish jockeys’ championship again, but her current season was derailed when she sustained a fractured ankle and picked up a hip injury at Killarney on July 16.

Blackmore will make her comeback at Galway this weekend, with Henry de Bromhead giving her the leg up on Balko Des Flos – the horse she beat into second in the National – in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump launches his own social media site... and it’s called TRUTH

world news

Please don’t dress up as Arabs, Newcastle ask fans after Saudi takeover

football

Row over bubble and squeak was final straw for woman who stabbed husband to death, court hears

news