Racing pays its respects on anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
A year on from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a great supporter of British racing and a lifelong horsewoman who bred and owned many successful horses, racing paid its respects.
At Ascot racecourse an exhibition of photographs was displayed to remember her support of racing, with many figures across the industry acknowledging the loss to the sport a year on from her death.
Here, PA Media looks at how racing paid tribute:
