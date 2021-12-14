Rainyday Woman set for bigger things following Wincanton success

Rainyday Woman is likely to step up in class at Warwick next month following her impressive victory at Wincanton

The six-year-old mare coasted home by seven and a half lengths in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Novices’ Hurdle, leaving trainer Paul Nicholls to set his sights on the Grade Two Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle.

The 1-2 favourite led from the start and powered home from Norton Hill to be the first leg of a double for jockey Harry Cobden.

“She is a big, strong filly that is improving all the time. I was a bit worried about running her quick as it was only 12 days after her last win her, but I thought it was a winnable race,” said Nicholls.

“If she had jumped better at Ludlow she would have probably won that day. That first run was the making of her. She jumped well the first day and now she is fantastic.

“I think a flat track suits her. There is a Listed race later this month at Taunton which we won with Posh Trish. That is an option.

“We could look at running her against the geldings in the Warwick race who she would get 7lb off. She is a good mare.”

Nicholls revealed he is to bring his three Ladbrokes King George VI Chase contenders through their paces at the Somerset track.

The Ditcheat trainer will give last year’s King George hero Frodon, 2018 and 2019 winner Clan Des Obeaux and new recruit Saint Calvados a gallop at the course as part of their preparations for the Kempton showpiece on Boxing Day.

Trainer Paul Nicholls (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicholls said: “They are all fine and we are having a gallop here in the morning. They are fit and well and schooled yesterday morning. I’m very happy with them all and just want them to have a nice day out.

“Clan is obviously very fresh and well and he was mad fresh yesterday morning. It is a different preparation to what we have given him leading into the race before.

“Normally he has had a run before going to the King George, but I think doing this will suit him better.

“Frodon has had his month off and is now back working away. He looks in good order. He has been bucking and squealing and making himself known in the yard.

“Saint Calvados hasn’t had a run for us yet. He has always gone well (fresh) in the past so we thought we would go straight there on the back of doing a load of work at home. They are three interesting horses for the race.

In my eyes, the main two have to be Frodon and Clan on what they have done on the form. They are in good shape

“Saint Calvados ran very well in the race last year. He just didn’t jump well in the straight so we have done lots of jumping.”

Nicholls believes that Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux represent his best chances of giving him a record-extending 13th King George success.

Cobden completed his brace on the Jack Barber-trained Electric Annie (13-2) in the Follow @mansionbet On Twitter Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

Earth Company takes the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Philip Hobbs looks to have a promising type in Earth Company (5-2) took the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle by a length from 11-8 favourite Brief Times in the hands of Tom O’Brien.

“He is a little bit keen early on, but that is through greenness. It would definitely be an advantage (running in a bigger field with more pace on) I would have thought,” said the Minehead handler.

“He has got loads of speed so I would have no thoughts of going further as he travels very well.

“Ninety per cent of it is what we see here and not at home and what we have seen so far is very good.”