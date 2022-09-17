Rajinsky and Harry Davies star in Cesarewitch Trial

Rajinsky showed guts in abundance to cling on for victory under top-weight in the Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap at Newmarket.

Making most over the two and a quarter miles under star apprentice Harry Davies, the Hugo Palmer-trained 9-2 shot – last seen finishing third to Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate in June – was strongly pressed by Prince Imperial, but had enough to get home by a length and a quarter.

A delighted Palmer was full of praise for the winning rider, saying: “To make all over two and a quarter miles as an apprentice on what was probably the first time he has ridden over the two and a quarter miles there was an extraordinary riding feat.

“Obviously you need the horse to be equal to it, but my God he has ridden him well on ground that was probably on the quick side for him.

“I’m delighted with the way the horse has improved all year, though it has been frustrating as he has only been limited to four runs.

“He is a ground dependent horse and has probably got away with it today. I just felt if the ground came right we should have a look at this, and if we do go for the Cesarewitch I felt we needed to have a run beforehand.

“Today was a good race to win. He is a lovely horse and he wears his heart on the sleeve.”

He added: “He will pick up a penalty now, we had to take our chance but we might just have cooked our goose.

“We were hoping to come for the Cesarewitch but the ground is due to dry up so we could end up going to France for some of those staying races out there.

“He is not that far away from Listed and Group class and in the staying division the air gets very thin out there.

“I’m just talking off the cuff here, but we could think about having a go at something like the Prix Royal-Oak.”

Davies, who was celebrating his 50th winner of the season, hailed Rajinsky as an “absolute legend.”

He said: “This horse is an absolute legend. He is a nice sort of stayer and he has had some good runs this year.

“He just keeps improving. Today there was no pace on. I wanted to sit on the girth of the leaders and he is so easy and tries so hard. I had it on the back my mind that if no one wanted to go I could do the work myself.

“He hits the line very strong over that trip and is a pleasure to ride.”

Elsewhere on the card, Equiano Springs thrilled Tom Tate in winning the Turners Park Homes Handicap for the third time, having previously been successful in 2019 and 2021.

Although briefly looking like he had his work cut inside the final quarter of a mile, after travelling into contention strongly, 100-30 favourite ended up running out a cosy three-quarters of a length winner from Celsius.

Tate said: “It suits him here. Tom Queally said when he first won here that it suits him here and he said keep coming back as it doesn’t suit them all.

“He is not an easy ride. Fortunately we have our own gallops and you have to pull him up on a certain point on them as well.

“If I know I’ve got Tom on board I don’t worry and he gave him another masterclass of a ride. That’s the fifth time he has won at Newmarket – four here and once on the other track.

“I’m not sure if there is another race back here for him this year, but he needs better ground as he is no good on soft.

“We will just take it one day at a time. It would be a great pleasure to be back here next year.”