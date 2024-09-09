Ramatuelle booked in for Foret action

Christopher Head’s Ramatuelle will return from a summer break to tackle the Prix de la Foret before setting her sights on the Breeders’ Cup.

The chestnut was a superb two-year-old who landed the Prix Robert Papin by four lengths at Group Two level and was beaten only a short neck by Vandeek in the Group One Prix Morny.

Second on debut this season when stepped up to seven furlongs in the Prix Imprudence, the filly then tackled a further distance still when lining up for the 1000 Guineas and going down by just half a length as she was passed in the final strides.

Royal Ascot was the next port of call for the Coronation Stakes, also over a mile, and again Ramatuelle was the third-placed horse, behind Porta Fortuna and Opera Singer.

Both of those horses have enhanced the form since with Group One triumphs, with Opera Singer taking the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and Porta Fortuna landing the Falmouth at Newmarket.

As for Ramatuelle, Head instead opted to give her a break at the height of summer with an extended campaign to run until the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar in November in mind.

The Prix de la Foret will come first, a seven-furlong Group One run at ParisLongchamp on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe card in early October.

“She’s doing fine, she’s preparing for the Prix de la Foret which will be her next race,” said Head.

“She’s had a bit of break because we have a programme running until the Breeders’ Cup, so we will use the Foret as a preparation to go out there afterwards.

“She’s just a brilliant filly, a really, really nice daughter of Justify.

“She was a tremendous two-year-old who almost won the Guineas this season, everything’s great with her, so far so good.”