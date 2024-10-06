Ramatuelle rockets to impressive Foret return

Ramatuelle roared back to winning form in the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

Off the track since finishing third in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, trainer Christopher Head produced his filly at the top of her form as she dropped back to seven furlongs.

Partnered by Aurelien Lemaitre, Ramatuelle travelled supremely well throughout the Group One contest and it was very much a case of how far she would win when kicking clear.

Kinross tried his best to reel her in over the closing strides for the Arc-winning team of Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan, but Ramatuelle was too good and came home a clear winner.

“Did you see that? It was mad! She already did it in the Guineas at the beginning of the season and she’s still capable of doing it,” said Head, who has his sights set firmly on the Breeders’ Cup with his stable star.

“She’s going to do even better next year, she’s looking like she’s getting better and better with time.

“She really coped with it (the going), Justifys cope with pretty much every ground. It’s really a pleasure to train those horses.

“I really want to thank (former NBA star) Tony Parker and all the owners for everything that they’ve done and the confidence that they have in the stable. It’s been a chaotic year and I’m so happy to win for them today.

“I hope it will continue in the future.”

The seven-year-old Kinross has lined up in the Foret in each of the last four years, finishing fourth in 2021, winning in 2022 and coming home second last year.

Beckett said: “What a horse. He’s been beaten by a very, very good filly – maybe it’s as simple as that.

“When he passed me I thought he was only going to be fifth, so I’m absolutely delighted with him.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it, but he could go for the Champions Sprint (at Ascot) if the ground is on his side, we will see how it goes.

“He had good horses in behind him and it was perhaps a deeper Foret than we’re used to with (Prix du Moulin winner) Tribalist etc.”