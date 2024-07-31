Raqiya gets Oak Tree prize in the stewards’ room

Raqiya got the verdict over Jabaara in the stewards’ room following a dramatic running of the Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.

Breege and Kathmandu had disputed the lead for the majority of the Group Three contest, with Roger Varian’s favourite Jabaara racing wide.

The 5-2 market leader showed a real turn of foot when asked by James Doyle, bursting to the front. But in doing so she did go to her right and towards the rail, meaning Jim Crowley had to check on the Owen Burrows-trained Raqiya.

Raqiya (7-1) finished strongly, but was a head down on Jabaara at the line. The stewards subsequently interviewed both riders and took the view that the result had been impacted.

Burrows said: “Roger is one of my best mates and it is never nice to win one like that.

“Jim felt if we had had a clear run, we would have won and watching it a few times on the big screen, we probably felt we would have been an unlucky loser. But that is the way it goes here sometimes.

“It was there for all to see. It would have been a bit gutting not to get it.

“The most positive thing, even if we didn’t get it, is that we learned seven furlongs on fast ground is her bag. That was a big positive to take out of it.”

Varian accepted the ruling graciously and commented: “She travelled strongly, she moved into it comfortably. I thought she put the race to bed.

They have come to that decision and we have to congratulate the winner

“I’ve only seen the race once and I don’t want to comment on the interference or the stewards’ decision – they have had the luxury of watching it many more times and from more angles than we have and they have come to that decision and we have to congratulate the winner.

“It’s a shame, I think our filly was on top for most of the race, and maybe she just threw it away. I don’t know what else to say – she ran well.”