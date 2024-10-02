Rashabar heading to Paris firing on all cylinders

Rashabar will bid to sign off for the year on a high when he goes for Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere glory at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Brian Meehan’s Coventry Stakes hero found only Aidan O’Brien’s Whistlejacket too good when second in the Prix Morny earlier in the summer and with connections resisting temptation to go for the National Stakes in Ireland recently, Rashabar will again cross the Channel as he steps up to seven furlongs.

The son of Holy Roman Emperor had been mooted as a Breeders’ Cup contender for later in the year, but his team are now leaning towards this being the colt’s final outing of a so-far successful juvenile campaign, with sights already pointed at a return to the French capital for next May’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

“He’s come out of the Morny really well. We gave the National a good long hard think, but opted to keep the miles low on the clock and with the French premiums, this looked an obvious target for him,” said Sam Sangster, manager of owners Manton Thoroughbreds.

“I think this will be his swansong for the year and I think we will be thinking of a similar path Isaac Shelby took the other year which was finishing him off after this and heading to the Greenham and French Guineas next spring.

“He’s got an exceptional temperament. He is a horse we could very easily take to the Breeders’ Cup, but we really think he is a horse for next year.”

Other notable names in the Lagardere mix include John and Thady Gosden’s Solario Stakes winner Field Of Gold and Aidan O’Brien’s Henri Matisse, with the seven-furlong contest one of six Group One events on the Arc day card.

O’Brien’s Bedtime Story is the standout filly in the other two-year-old contest, the Prix Marcel Boussac, with the daughter of Frankel seeking to bounce back from her slightly disappointing display in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Meanwhile there is set to be plenty of British and Irish representation in the Prix de l’Abbaye for the speedsters, with Archie Watson’s Nunthorpe and Flying Five champion Bradsell among 21 going forward for the five-furlong event.

Ralph Beckett’s Park Stakes hero Kinross will attempt to regain his Prix de la Foret crown having surrendered the title to Kelina 12 months ago, while Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel features in the 18 remaining in the Prix de l’Opera following her brave effort behind Porta Fortuna in the Matron Stakes.