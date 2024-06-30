Rashabar set to be Prix Morny bound

A tilt at the Prix Morny has been identified as the “obvious target” for Coventry Stakes hero Rashabar, as Sam Sangster has expressed his pride in seeing his family’s famous colours return to the Royal Ascot winner’s enclosure.

The late Robert Sangster’s silks were carried to victory by such luminaries as The Minstrel, Golden Fleece, Rodrigo De Triano and many, many others down the years, and were making a welcome return to the big stage as Brian Meehan’s son of Holy Roman Emperor sprang an 80-1 shock.

Despite such long odds and heading into the race as a maiden, connections were optimistic about their chances and although many would have been surprised by the outcome, those closest to the colt were not, as racing temporarily went back in time and the Sangster name was once again up in lights.

“It came as a surprise, but it wasn’t a surprise at the same time,” said Sangster, manager for owners Manton Thoroughbreds.

“We went into the race full of confidence, really from Newbury (on debut), that he was the right sort of horse for the race. Everything at Chester didn’t really go to plan with the draw and the way he was slowly away, but he did the fastest sectional in the final furlong.

“Sean Levey made an interesting point that going round Chester is like having two runs and he was quite right as the horse came on mentally and as long as Brian and the team were happy, it was always all systems go.”

He went on: “It was an incredible day and a proud moment for me to have a winner on the big stage in dad’s silks.

“It was a very special moment to have that winner knowing what those colours mean to people both inside and outside of racing.

“The warmth I felt from inside the racing community and those outside was something very, very special and something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

The Sangster silks have also been worn by some of the greatest jockeys to grace the sport and it was somewhat fitting that Billy Loughnane, highlighted by many as the next star of the weighing room, was adorned in green and blue as he got off the mark at the Royal meeting.

For Rashabar though, it looks like a trip to Deauville on August 18 for the Prix Morny next, where he would have the chance to give Meehan a third success in the six-furlong Group One following the victories of Bad As I Wanna Be (2000) and Arcano (2009).

“I sent Billy a message that night to say I was very honoured to be a small stepping stone to a very bright future,” continued Sangster.

“Rashabar gets a free entry into the Phoenix Stakes and he has an entry in the National Stakes. But for me the obvious target, all being well, is to go to France for the Prix Morny.

Rashabar won the Coventry as an 80-1 outsider (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )