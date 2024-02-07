Reach For The Moon found to be lame after hurdling bow

Jamie Snowden will give The Queen’s Reach For The Moon a thorough overhaul after the one-time Derby favourite returned lame having finished fourth on his hurdling debut at Sedgefield.

Owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II in his days on the Flat, he won the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown for John and Thady Gosden and was twice the runner-up at Royal Ascot.

Having lost his way in that sphere, he was sent to Jamie Snowden and prepared for a hurdling campaign and he reappeared in the colours of the Queen in a partnership with Sir Chips Keswick, the former Arsenal chairman.

Everything seemed to be going well in the first half of the race as Gavin Sheehan tracked the hot favourite Schmilsson (11-10) but a slight mistake three out stopped him in his tracks and he was immediately on the back foot.

As Schmilsson powered clear in the second division of the Betting.Bet New Betting Sites Maiden Hurdle, Reach For The Moon eventually lost two places on the run-in, although a reason quickly appeared for his lacklustre finish.

“He’s lame behind, unfortunately, but nothing obvious has come to light as to why,” said Snowden.

“We’ll reassess him when we get back home and hope it’s nothing serious.”

He went on: “One thing he did enjoy was the jumping, which I was almost certain he would, as he had done in all his schooling at home.

“As an ex-Flat horse maybe that ground was just too taxing for him so one thing we will look for next time out is better ground.

“Without knowing where he went lame… (but) obviously the ground won’t have helped his cause on that front today.

“So, we’ll hope it’s nothing serious, look for better ground and take it from there.”

The Queen, whose husband the King was diagnosed with cancer on Monday, and Keswick had another Snowden-trained runner at Ludlow, but Schematic also finished unplaced.