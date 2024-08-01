Reaching High bolts up for noteworthy Racing League success

Sir Michael Stoute had his first ever Racing League winner when the regally-bred Reaching High formed part of an incredible five-timer for Team East on the second night of action.

By Sea The Stars and out of Gold Cup winner Estimate, the three-year-old, owned by the King and Queen, made a sweeping move under Luke Morris and sprinted clear to win for the first time at the seventh attempt by seven and a half lengths, relishing the step up in trip.

Morris said; “He’s a gorgeous, big, scopey horse and I feel awful winning so far on him but it was a very messy race. I think he’ll make into a really nice stayer in the future.

“It’s great to see such top connections supporting the Racing League.”

Following three winners at Yarmouth on the opening night, the team managed by Chris Hughes and assisted by trainer Charlie Fellowes, extended their league at the top of the table in some style

Morris got the night off to a flyer on Terry Kent’s Habooba (9-1) while there were also victories for Neil Callan on Fellowes’ Glam Squad (9-1) and two for Danny Muscutt on Kevin Philippart De Foy’s Bint Al Daar (10-1) and James Fanshawe’s Willem Twee (7-2 favourite)

Hughes told ITV 4: “We seem to be winning every other race at the moment!

“It’s great because we have great sets of owners and for Kevin to get a winner on his birthday is great. Hopefully we keep charging.

“It’s the beauty of the Racing League, good prize money has attracted good horses which attracts good crowds as well. I’ve seen loads of racing people here.

“Hopefully people get behind it. We’ve had loads of support and it’s an easy game when you are winning.”

Yorkshire opened their account for the new season, aptly given August 1 is Yorkshire Day, when Longlai (9-1) won for Michael Wigham and David Allan while Thunder Blue (13-2) led home one a one-two for Wales & The West, winning for for Jamie and Saffie Osborne.