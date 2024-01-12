Readin Tommy Wrong upsets stablemates at Naas
Readin Tommy Wrong was a surprise winner of the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle as Willie Mullins sent out the first three home.
The six-year-old came into the race unbeaten under rules but still looked a lesser light for the trainer in the Grade One, as Ile Atlantique, Chapeau De Soleil and Lecky Watson were more fancied in the betting.
Under a patient ride from Daryl Jacob, the winner travelled at the rear of the field, beginning to gain ground rapidly two furlongs from home, having started at 16-1.
He then locked horns with 6-4 favourite Ile Atlantique on the approach to the line but the outsider toughed it out to lead home the Mullins one-two-three, with 14-1 Lecky Watson the third-placed horse.
