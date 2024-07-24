‘Real possibility’ Emily Upjohn could be supplemented for Nassau Stakes

The Qatar Nassau Stakes is a “real possibility” for Emily Upjohn, as connections ponder supplementing the dual Group One winner for the Goodwood contest.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Sea The Stars has struck at the highest level at both three and four, but is without a victory in three starts this season having been agonisingly hunted down late in the day in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh last month.

That narrow reversal came on testing ground, but with conditions seemingly set fair in the build-up to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, ensuring a sound surface for Emily Upjohn to race on could prove crucial in the decision to pay the £40,000 required to supplement later this week.

“We’re looking at it (the Nassau) and John (Gosden) will make the decision,” said Simon Marsh, racing and bloodstock manager to Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber who co-own the five-time winner.

“The supplementary stage is on Friday, but we’re definitely looking at it and it’s a real possibility she is going to run.

“We will just check the weather forecast before we finally decide to supplement her, but if it looks like it’s clear weather and she is going to get her ground then it’s a real possibility.”

An appearance in the Nassau would see Emily Upjohn looking to make it third-time lucky in Group One contests over 10 furlongs having picked up a silver medal in both of her previous tries in elite company at the trip.

Her entries for later in the year are back up at a mile and a half, although following her brave effort in defeat in the Pretty Polly connections are happy to roll the dice once again over a mile and a quarter.

Marsh continued: “I think she ran extremely well over 10 furlongs in the Eclipse last year when only beaten by Paddington, who was at the top of his game, and I think sadly it rained very hard at the Curragh.

“It went from good to firm to soft in the afternoon and who is to say she would have been caught if the ground had been quicker that day?

“Obviously she was beaten by a very good filly in Bluestocking but we would be very happy to give her a chance again over a mile and a quarter.”

Potential opponents for Emily Upjohn in the Nassau Stakes include stablemate Inspiral, Aidan O’Brien’s Coronation Stakes runner-up Opera Singer and Patrice Cottier’s Prix de Diane scorer Sparkling Plenty.