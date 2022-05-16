Real World could yet face Royal Ascot rematch with Baaeed

Saeed bin Suroor has not completely ruled out having another crack at Baaeed at Royal Ascot having chased home racing’s new superstar on Saturday.

It was a big return to form for Bin Suroor’s stable star, who had a few questions to answer having disappointed the last twice on dirt in the Saudi Cup and back at Meydan in the Dubai World Cup.

Having made such giant strides last season when winning the Royal Hunt Cup and progressing through the ranks to win at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend, Real World proved he belonged at the highest level when topping all bar William Haggas’ unbeaten colt.

“We tried him on dirt, it didn’t work, but we know on turf he’s a different horse. He ran a big race behind Baaeed, who is a superstar,” said Bin Suroor.

“He was fresh today, he seems happy after the race. We’ll keep the options open between the Queen Anne and the Prince of Wales’s. We know he’s good over both trips.

“He looks a different horse from last year to this year, I’m happy that he’s back and he looks good. He’s always focussed on his work in the morning. We’re looking forward to seeing him at Ascot.

“Baaeed will be in the Queen Anne but Ascot is a stiff mile and he showed last year that he enjoys a stiff mile. That was only in a handicap and now we are talking about a Group One, though. We’ll keep the options open as the Prince of Wales’s is the other idea.

“After Royal Ascot the focus will be to win a Group One and that could be anywhere in Europe.”

Bin Suroor has his string in red-hot form at the moment and has high hopes for Monaadah, a Giant’s Causeway colt who runs in the Shadwell colours and is unbeaten in two starts to date.

“He’s very nice, he won in Dubai first time, we brought him back, gave him time and ran him at Newcastle,” he said.

“He needs further than seven furlongs really, I’ve always liked him and now he’s won two.

“We might look at Ascot for him, we’ll see what rating he gets. I want to see his next work before making a decision as I don’t want to squeeze him.

“He was never an early type but I’ve always liked him.”