Real World in motion for Bin Suroor and Ghiani

Real World produced a decisive turn of foot to follow up his Royal Hunt Cup success in the bet365 Stakes – registered as the Steventon Stakes – at Newbury

The Godolphin colt, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, was stuck in a pocket over a furlong out – but once he got out he quickly put the race to bed in the hands of leading apprentice Marco Ghiani, who recently rode out his claim.

Real World travelled well in the early stages as Solid Stone made the running, but the 15-8 favourite needed a gap and when it came he flew to storm past Derab and land the Listed contest by a length and a quarter.

The first two drew three and three-quarter lengths ahead of Solid Stone in third.

The victory was quick compensation for the Bin Suroor stable after Home City was demoted to second behind Tropez Power, having been first past the post in the bet365 Novice Stakes under Louis Steward. Bin Suroor missed both races as he was stuck in traffic.

A jubilant Ghiani celebrated as he passed the line, and said afterwards: “I hope I made him (Bin Suroor) happy. After I rode five lots on the gallops, I left to make sure I go here to ride this amazing horse.

“I was boxed in and had nowhere to go two furlongs out, but I think that was a good thing because it was his first time over that trip.

“He just showed what he can do and I think he did it pretty easily. That’s my first Listed winner and I tried to do the same celebration I did at Royal Ascot!

“He’s an improving horse and I think he can take another step up – wherever he goes I hope to keep the ride on him. I think this is his trip now.”

He added: “To become a good jockey you need a good horse. I think I’ve found a nice one and hopefully I can keep going. He’s my favourite horse, no doubt.”

Bin Suroor said by telephone: “He’s a nice horse and he did very well after Ascot.

“The other day he worked on the Limekilns and he was flying. He’s improving all the time.

“Anything over a mile or 10 furlongs we’ll look at, but it will be Group races – no more handicaps for him now, he won’t go for the Golden Mile (at Goodwood).”

Bin Suroor famously enjoyed a fruitful partnership with certain other Italian for the best part of 20 years and can see similarities with Ghiani and Frankie Dettori.

“I had been watching Marco for a while before I asked him to ride for me and before Ascot he had ridden a couple of winners for me,” said Bin Suroor.

“But I said to him before Ascot, ‘if you want to be a famous jockey you have to have a winner at Royal Ascot!’.

“He’s going to be one of the best, I’ve thought that for a long time and he has a good record for me (six winners from 11 rides). I had a long relationship with another Italian, though, so he’s got a long way to go yet!”