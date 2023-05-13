Rebel Territory claims Victoria Cup spoils for Amanda Perrett

Rebel Territory was an Ascot hero for Amanda Perrett when making light work of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup.

A winner over this seven-furlong distance at Newmarket on his return, the five-year-old was sent off at 11-1 for what is typically a fiercely-contested handicap and was part of a select group to race on the far side of the track with Richard Fahey’s Zip taking that cluster along.

Defending champion Vafortino was at the head of affairs of those to race stands side and at one stage it looked as if Kevin Philippart De Foy’s five-year-old was about to pull off back-to-back triumphs.

But as the runners entered the final furlong it became obvious that Rebel Territory in the hands of Jim Crowley was moving best and that they would be confirming Rowley Mile form over Vafortino from their clash last time.

Crowley allowed Rebel Territory to drift out into the centre of the track before storming four-lengths clear of Biggles in the closing stages, blitzing a high-class ensemble of handicappers.

Perrett believes the drop back to seven furlongs has been key to her charge’s early-season success and will now wait to see what the handicapper does before deciding on her next move, with a return to the Berkshire track for Royal Ascot and trips to France among the options.

She said: “He had conditions very much in his favour and he was lucky he got such a good lead. But he still had to do it on his own down the middle of the track and we are absolutely delighted.

We'll have to wait and see what the handicapper does, he could go back to Royal Ascot and run in the Buckingham Palace and there's plenty of other nice races coming up

“The key has been the drop back to seven furlongs on that ground. In the summer months we might go back up to a mile, but it opens up so many options. He’s versatile and is settling and relaxing and enjoying his racing.

“They didn’t really quicken on and just plugged on and he enjoys those conditions because he can handle them and not many horses can.”

She added: “We’ll have to wait and see what the handicapper does, he could go back to Royal Ascot and run in the Buckingham Palace and there’s plenty of other nice races coming up. We might even take him to France if it gets quick.

“I think we’re going to be guided by what happens next Tuesday.”