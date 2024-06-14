Record-breaker Hot Darling all ready for Albany challenge

Hot Darling – the highest-priced lot ever sold on the Tattersalls Online platform – will stretch out to six furlongs for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot as Amy Murphy eyes a decisive blow for the first time at the meeting.

The winner of both her starts, both at five furlongs and including a Vichy Listed event last month, the daughter of Too Darn Hot brought the virtual hammer down at 460,000 guineas on Wednesday.

She was purchased by leading owner Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe operation who saw off strong international competition for the prized Royal Ascot contender and becomes a new addition to the band of owners at Murphy’s Southgate Stables.

The intention is to now test the unbeaten filly over further at the Royal meeting when she competes over six furlongs for the first time in Thursday’s Group Three contest.

“It was a great result for everyone, the owners and my team at home,” said Murphy.

“She’s going to go for the Albany. We’ll find it out if six furlongs is right, but we’re looking forward to running her and she’s got a very good brain that we think will help her see the six out.

“We’re very privileged and excited to have Mr Bizakov in the yard and we look forward to hopefully having a good association. We have to thank him for his support.”

Murphy also has high hopes for Rock Hunter, who holds an entry in both the Windsor Castle and Norfolk Stakes, but first will be up for grabs at the prestigious Goffs London Sale which takes place at Kensington Palace on the eve of the meeting.

The son of Expert Eye has twice gone down narrowly to Dominic Ffrench Davis’ Enchanting Empress since scoring on debut at Chantilly debut, but Murphy feels the best of the National Stakes runner-up is still to be seen.

She added: “He’s a horse I have always held in high regard and I still don’t think we have seen the best of him.

“He needs a bit of cover and a strong pace to aim at and through no fault of his own and the small field sizes, he hasn’t really had what I believe he needs yet. I think he’s a lovely horse.

“He’s in the Windsor Castle and the Norfolk. We will have a look at both races and make a decision and if we decide to go to the Windsor Castle then he will have been declared before the sale on Monday.”