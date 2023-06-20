Record-breaking O’Brien takes pride in reaching ‘special’ landmark

The first day of Royal Ascot 2023 was supposed to be dominated by Frankie Dettori. But not for the first time he was overshadowed by Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, as the softly-spoken Ballydoyle handler became the most successful trainer of all time at the showpiece meeting.

In overtaking Sir Michael Stoute – who held the record with 82 winners – O’Brien ensured his own little piece of history. And it is an odds-on chance he will add further lustre to it before the end of the week.

He began the afternoon one behind Stoute and drew level when River Tiber maintained his unbeaten record with a gritty display to win the Coventry Stakes.

Just over an hour later it was Paddington, the Irish Guineas winner, who got the better of the winner of the Newmarket Guineas hero Chaldean and Dettori in the St James’s Palace Stakes that will go down in the history books.

It was also a notable success for the man on top, with Moore riding his 75th winner at the meeting. When the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban strolled to a ridiculously easy win in the concluding Copper Horse Handicap, he moved to just one behind Dettori. Even if Moore does not surpass him this week, it will inevitably come next year when the Italian is enjoying his retirement.

In truth, it was a day of what might have been for Dettori, with Inspiral second in the opening Queen Anne Stakes, Manaccan his intended and well-fancied mount in the King’s Stand a non-runner and Chaldean being beaten.

O’Brien will never be anything other than quick to deflect praise on to others – but for once he could not avoid the headlines being about him.

“I’m delighted for everyone, everyone puts a lot in. Obviously Sir Michael is a very special man, we always looked up to him, always,” said O’Brien.

“We’re in a very privileged position to have these horses and it’s an honour for us to train them.

“For it to happen is amazing, you never think it will happen but now it has I’m delighted for everyone because they put so much in every day. They have to enjoy it because we have to keep the whole thing going and competition is very tough.

“You can never expect one thing, if it works then great but there are so many variables, so many things can fall the wrong way.”

We have to treat the good days and the bad days the same

Success does not sit easily on O’Brien’s shoulders, and yet you would think with the amount he has had it would come easily to him. One thing he can never be accused of is taking it for granted.

“Myself and Anne Marie (wife) and all the lads, it’s what we do, it’s enjoyment for us. We love horses and dealing with people, but we appreciate the position we’re in,” he said.

“We’re always looking forward. When we go to bed tonight, today is over and that’s it, that’s the way it is because we’ve horses running every day and we’re responsible for a lot of people. We have to treat the good days and the bad days the same.

“The record is special, especially because it belonged to a special man and a lot of hard work has gone into this to make it happen.

“There’s so many people, I’m always naming them and there’s one I always forget, Pat Keating, who travels them along with TJ (Comerford). Pat travels them day in day out and I never mention him.

“I mention the lads in the yard as much as I can, but there’s still a lot I don’t mention and I’m sorry about that. But I appreciate it every day.”