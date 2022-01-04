Red Rookie opens chase account with Hereford verdict

Red Rookie benefited from a patient ride by Tom Bellamy to take the honours in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Novices’ Chase at Hereford

The Emma Lavelle-trained seven-year-old picked up the trail-blazing pair of Galice Macalo and Calico before the final fence to run out a ready winner.

Red Rookie was last early on and clearly outpaced as the first two built a commanding lead. However, the leaders could not keep up their scorching gallop allowing the 11-8 favourite to claw back their advantage quite quickly.

Overtaking Calico on the home turn, Red Rookie motored away to score by three and a quarter lengths and make it third time lucky over fences. Galice Malaco rallied to take second spot from Calico by two and a half lengths.

Lavelle said: “It was a great confidence booster after his fall at Ascot. I don’t think Hereford is his ideal track. He wants a more galloping two miles and probably ideally softer ground than he experienced today.

“I think he’s a nice horse with a really bright future and it was lovely to see him jumping, after his crashing fall, as well as he did and great for Tom and the team for him to get back in the winner’s enclosure.

“He’s a really genuine horse and is still learning. We’ll give him a bit of time to get over this and have a good think about it. He does need soft ground, he does need a galloping track.

“One of the best things about today is the fact it was his third race over fences so we can now look at some of the bigger handicaps because he is a horse that in the main does jump well. There could be some nice two-mile handicaps out there for him.”

Legal Rights just gets the better of Alberic to take the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Conditional Jockeys’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Trainer Gary Moore enjoyed an across-the-card treble with Legal Rights and Hayedo scoring at Hereford and Capricorn Prince doing the business at Lingfield with his only three runners of the day.

Legal Rights (100-30 favourite) got the ball rolling with a hard-fought win in the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old just defied a 7lb penalty for a recent Fontwell success by holding the sustained challenge of Alberic by half a length in the hands of Niall Houlihan. Long-time leader Merry Mistress was 19 lengths back in third place.

Moore said: “He just managed to scramble home which is handy and what fantastic prize money. Fair play to Hereford.”

Hayedo (9-2) opened his account over jumps at the third attempt when running his rivals into the ground in the Off The Fence On youtube.com/attheraces Juvenile Maiden Hurdle under Moore’s son, Jamie.

Hayedo scores for owner Harry Redknapp in the Off The Fence On youtube.com/attheraces Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Wearing the colours of football personality Harry Redknapp, Hayedo came home unchallenged by 13 lengths from Big Boy Bobby, whose mistake at the last snuffed out any slim chance he may have had of reducing the deficit.

“He’s quite a nice horse. Whether he beat much I don’t know and he probably had the run of the race as well, but he couldn’t have done it any better than he did.

“Whether we run him in the Chatteris Fen (at Huntingdon on January 14) or it might come a bit too soon or go for something else. I might run him in an all-aged novice to negate some of the penalty.”

Trainer Ben Case and jockey Harry Bannister also enjoyed a brace with Gazette Bourgeoise and Felton Bellevue.

The dramatic exit of the leader Mr Clarkson two out let in Gazette Bourgeoise (7-2 favourite) to win the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle by a length and a quarter from Art Of Diplomacy.

Felton Bellevue (9-2 favourite) asserted in the closing stages to land the Free Replays On attheraces.com Handicap Chase by four lengths from Ivilnoble.