Redknapp and Owen aiming to emulate Ferguson in Bahrain

Hot on the heels of Sir Alex Ferguson tasting success with Spirit Dancer, Harry Redknapp and Michael Owen are now setting their sights on winning in Bahrain.

Former Manchester United manager Ferguson won the biggest race Bahrain has to offer in the International Trophy with a horse he also bred as the Richard Fahey-trained gelding streaked to glory.

Now Redknapp is targeting victory in the Bahrain Turf Series with Moktassab, trained by Phil McEntee, while Owen is sending over the Hugo Palmer-trained Box To Box.

Redknapp, who has been an owner for many years, said: “I am really looking forward to Moktasaab running in Bahrain. The horse has had a nice break since his last run in August and I think, like a lot of us, he will appreciate a bit of winter sunshine. Phil is very pleased with him and we hope he is back on a winning mark, having dropped a few pounds this year.

“I had a runner (Wonder Elzaam) in the first Bahrain Turf Series back in 2021, which was a lot of fun, and we will be heading out to Bahrain during the series to watch Moktasaab run.”

Owen is one of the owners of Box To Box, who finished second to Spirit Dancer at York in the summer.

“Box To Box arrives off the back of a really good season in England and he has travelled well to Bahrain,” said Palmer, ahead of the series, which starts on Friday.

“Physically the horse thrived in Bahrain last year, but he did his chances no good by being slowly away on a couple of occasions, which is unlike him. If he jumps well, then he has a lot in his favour.

“He is set to meet a couple of his former stable companions, Mr McCann and Chronograph, both of whom are now based in Bahrain, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on against them.”

Roman Dragon is another for Owen and Palmer to be making the journey.

Palmer said: “To date, all five of Roman Dragon’s wins have come around Chester’s tight turns, so the straight 1000m will be a slightly different challenge for him, but he will love the fast ground and he is fit and ready to run well. His owners were keen to experience the Bahrain Turf Series having heard good things about it.”