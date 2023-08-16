Regal Reality seeking to regain Sovereign crown

Regal Reality will try for a second win in the Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury, three years after his first success in the race.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the eight-year-old showed he was as good as ever when winning the Diomed Stakes at Epsom on Derby day under Ryan Moore.

Richard Kingscote takes over in the saddle on this occasion, just as he did three years ago, but Regal Reality must shoulder a 3lb penalty for his Epsom success.

The consistent Chichester has his first outing for Charlie Johnston.

With Stoute in his early days, he joined Dalgleish for 30,000 guineas in October 2020 and won on his first start for new connections the following April.

Just touched off at Newcastle on All-Weather Finals Day, his last outing for Dalgleish saw him win a Listed race at York.

Kevin Stott takes the rides and said: “He’s very straightforward, easy to ride and always tries his heart out. I personally think he is good enough to win a Group race and the mile at Salisbury looks ideal.”

Mighty Ulysses represents John and Thady Gosden, who claimed the prize two years ago with Megallan.

A Listed winner last year, Mighty Ulysses was off for almost a year after finishing down the field as the beaten favourite in the Strensall Stakes at York last August.

He made his comeback recently in the Summer Mile at Ascot, where he was fifth to Master Of The Seas.

Owner Saeed Suhail’s racing manager Bruce Raymond said: “I suppose having been off for so long his comeback at Ascot was satisfactory.

“We’ve always thought he’s quite a nice horse and I know John is heading there.

“He’s got cheekpieces on for the first time, so John must think that is something that he needs, but I’m expecting him to improve a good bit from Ascot given that was his first run for so long.”

Roger Varian’s Embesto, who lost his unbeaten record behind Stoute’s Nostrum at Newmarket, Charlie Hills’ Pogo and Roger Teal’s Dancing Magic complete the field.