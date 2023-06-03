Regal Reality sparkles in Diomed Stakes for Stoute and Moore

Regal Reality swooped late in the hands of Ryan Moore to claim the Betfred Diomed Stakes at Epsom.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the eight-year-old was barely in the equation in the early stages as Marie’s Diamond set a brisk pace.

And he still had the majority of the field ahead of him, with Charlie Appleby’s 2-1 favourite Highland Avenue travelling powerfully around Tattenham Corner and surging to the lead.

It was Roger Varian’s Kolsai who first took aim at Highland Avenue and laid down a stern challenge, but all the while Moore was coaxing Regal Reality into a position to strike and having joined the three-way tussle for the lead inside the final furlong, he ran on strongly to win by three-quarters of a length at odds of 5-1.

The winner is owned by Peter Done, brother of Betfred boss Fred Done.

Stoute said: “He’s a grand old horse. He wins one of these nice races every year, let’s hope he can win at least two this year.

“We’ve no plans, we’ll just have to ask him where he wants to go.

“We try to keep him happy at home as he’s very strong-minded.”

Appleby said of the runner-up: “He’s run another solid race – that’s what he’s like, bless him. Trip-wise we have come down in trip. Will (Buick) said he is always one of those sort of horses who will be bang there in all these top races, but he will appreciate 10 furlongs.

“We came back (in trip) today obviously thinking we might get away with it, but 10 furlongs is probably his optimum trip, and we will find something for him.

“Ryan’s horse is a decent horse on his day and he’s come over top of all of us.

“It looks like he has had an easier day here that he had galloping this morning! He has got an engine. When he won the Fielden, we were getting a bit excited about him at one stage, but there we are.”

As for future plans, Appleby could eye something overseas. He hinted: “He might be a traveller, but we will see.”