Regional hunting Hackwood honours at Newbury

Ed Bethell’s Regional is out for vindication after missing the July Cup in favour of the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The six-year-old hit the ground running this season, finishing second in the Greenlands Stakes when beaten just three-quarters of a length on his return in May.

He then stepped up to Group One level in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he nearly came out on top when second by a length to the Australian challenger Asfoora.

The July Cup at Newmarket was identified as his next target, but the ground came up softer than ideal after a spell of rain and connections made the choice to bypass the race and hold out for Group Three honours at Newbury.

Warm weather in the run up to the meeting has left conditions good at the track, and Bethell would welcome any more sunshine ahead of his stable star’s performance.

“He’s really well, absolutely fine, hopefully it’ll end up good, quick ground and he can take his chance,” the trainer said.

“Fingers crossed he runs a nice race, he’s against some three-year-olds that look quite smart.

“He’s a great performer, a yard legend, so hopefully he can turn up and get his head in front.”

Proven top-notcher Diligent Harry and the fast-improving James’s Delight give trainer Clive Cox a strong hand in the contest.

Diligent Harry made a flying start to 2024, claiming back-to-back Listed wins on the all-weather before finishing an excellent third in the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan.

The six-year-old then ran last weekend’s July Cup hero Mill Stream to a neck when third in the Duke of York Stakes, before putting in a rare below-par run when finishing down the field in the King Charles III.

With his charge stepping back up in trip but down in class for this weekend’s six-furlong Group Three, Cox is hopeful Diligent Harry can get back on the winning trail.

“Ascot is Ascot, but he is a pretty reliable performer and he’s a horse with an opportunity to run at Group Three level, having contested Group One and Group Two races admirably in the first half of the year,” said the Lambourn-based trainer.

“We’re very happy he’s in good order and his form sits right up there if you look at his run in the Duke of York, and his run at Meydan previously was very good as well.”

James’s Delight has made giant strides this season, with handicap wins at Pontefract, Newmarket and York preceding a Listed success in France a fortnight ago.

A 22lb hike in the ratings in less than four months means the the gelded son of Invincible Spirit is now rated just 2lb inferior to his stablemate, and his weight-for-age allowance means he will be in receipt of 5lb when they do battle in Berkshire.

Cox added: “James’s Delight has been tremendous, remarkable really. He’s been a sterling performer all year, he’s climbed very quickly up the handicap ratings and to win a Listed race was very special.”