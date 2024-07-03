Remaat connections keen to kick on from Newmarket romp

Remaat could be set for a step up in class having opened her account in impressive fashion at Newmarket on Saturday.

Although well held on debut, the daughter of Kodiac showed significant improvement to finish second to subsequent Empress Stakes runner-up Tales Of The Heart in a hot Kempton maiden, before bolting up at the third attempt when upped to seven furlongs on the July course.

The Andrew Balding-trained youngster was a commanding four and a half lengths clear of Richard Hannon’s one-time Woodcote favourite New Charter at the finish of that contest and connections could now make the move into Pattern company on Remaat’s next start.

“I think she will be nice and winning four and a half lengths, we were obviously very pleased with her,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal.

“Andrew has always thought a lot of this filly right from the beginning and we toyed with Royal Ascot but didn’t quite get her there – that’s the sort of level he was thinking.

“Now she is running over this trip, she seems to have come into her own, I know Oisin (Murphy, jockey) was pleased.

“I haven’t spoken to Andrew or the Prince, but there’s a seven-furlong Listed race at Sandown (Star Stakes, July 25) and the Sweet Solera back at Newmarket (August 10) I suppose.

“That’s what I was thinking, but I need to speak with Andrew and the Prince and see what they are thinking. Hopefully we have a nice filly.”

Balding and Prince Faisal’s Royal Ascot runner-up Hopeful is another who could go hunting black type if the opportunity arises.

The daughter of Make Believe was denied by a head in the Kensington Palace Stakes when bumping into Ralph Beckett’s Doha and her team are now perusing the programme book for a suitable contest.

“We’re hoping to find a bit of black type for Hopeful, who was second in the Kensington Palace at Ascot,” continued Voute.

Meanwhile, there was also a positive update on the wellbeing of Eydon, who was well-touted for the 2022 Derby having finished fourth in that year’s 2000 Guineas, but has had his fair share of injury woes in the time since.

Last seen finishing well held in the Winter Derby following a 665-day absence, a patient approach is being taken ahead of a possible return later in the year.

Voute added: “Eydon has just started back cantering, he’s been on the treadmill and is taking his time coming back slowly.

Remaat won in style at Newmarket (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )