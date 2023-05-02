Remarquee bidding to uphold family honour for Richmond-Watson

Julian Richmond-Watson provided Ralph Beckett with the first Classic winner of his career when Look Here won the Oaks in 2008 and now 15 years on, trainer and owner will combine once more when Remarquee lines-up in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Kingman impressed on her debut at Salisbury as a two-year-old and was a springer in the market for the Newmarket Classic prior to running at Newbury on her reappearance.

That support was justified in style as she accounted for a talented cast of fillies in the Fred Darling and she now heads to the Rowley Mile looking to provide both Beckett and Richmond-Watson with a first Guineas of either description.

“It’s very exciting to have a filly as good as this,” said the owner, who also bred Remarquee at his Northamptonshire-based Lawn Stud.

“I’ve obviously had a couple of nice fillies before and a couple of very good colts, but never one running over a mile.

“I’ve been with Ralph since he started, we get on very well and we’ve enjoyed great success together. It’s very exciting and lets hope she runs well.”

The last of Richmond-Watson’s string to begin her career by beating the colts at Salisbury was Look Here in October 2007, a relative of Remarquee, and he is hoping that proves a good omen following her strong start at the Wiltshire track last autumn.

“Once she won at Salisbury (beating the Juddmonte-owned Bresson) we were always very hopeful she was well above average,” continued Richmond-Watson.

“The last time I had a two-year-old filly winning a Salisbury maiden and beating a colt was Look Here. And interestingly enough she beat a Juddmonte horse (Doctor Fremantle) as well, so that was all rather auspicious I would say, so lets keep our fingers crossed.”

Although hoping the stars will align once again in Sunday’s Classic, Richmond-Watson – who currently serves as Chairman of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association – says there will be no nerves in the build-up to the big race and simply hopes his filly can do herself credit on the big stage.

Good fillies are the lifeblood of our industry and if you get a good filly you bring them home and hopefully breed another one

“Luckily I don’t get too nervous,” he added. “If you live with them and breed them from our small stud you get used to it. It’s mostly disappointments, so it is also exciting when a good one comes along, but I don’t get too nervous anymore.

“Good fillies are the lifeblood of our industry and if you get a good filly you bring them home and hopefully breed another one.”