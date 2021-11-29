Remastered looks to be none the worse for Newbury fall

David Pipe’s Remastered is faring well after walking away from a heavy fall in the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was running a superb race having started at 11-1 under Fergus Gillard, travelling competitively towards the head of the field as the leading contenders reached the home straight.

Approaching the fourth-last fence in the slipstream of eventual winner Cloudy Glen, the chestnut then stepped at the obstacle and crashed out of the Grade Three contest when falling heavily upon landing.

Thankfully both Remastered and his unscathed jockey got to their feet following the tumble and Pipe is hopeful the gelding will be none the worse in the long run.

“He doesn’t seem too bad, he’s stiff and sore but the physios are looking at him today so hopefully there’s not too much wrong,” he said on Monday.

“He looked as if he was going to run a massive race, but thankfully the horse is OK and the jockey is OK.

“The signs are good, the physio will look at him and the vet will look at him.

“He’s been under the (solarium) lights, he’s had arnica, he’s had his stretches and he doesn’t seem too bad but I’ll let the professionals give the final verdict.”

Should all be well Remastered will return to work towards the end of the week, after which discussions will be had as to when and where he will next be seen on track.

“Hopefully we can start back at the end of this week,” said Pipe.

“Then we’ll have a chat with the owners and decide where we go next.”