Retirement may be looming, but Russell all set to go for National gold with Galvin

Davy Russell will look for the fairytale ending to his surprise comeback when he partners Galvin in the Randox Grand National on Saturday.

Coming out of a three-week retirement from the saddle, the Cheltenham Festival did not produce the storybook return that he had hoped.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest jump jockeys of the modern era, the three-time Irish champion initially announced his retirement after winning on Liberty Dance at Thurles on December 18. But he was back in action for Gordon Elliott at Fairyhouse on January 14 after luckless Jack Kennedy broke his leg for a fifth time.

However, the 43-year-old hurt his back in the run-up to the meeting and left Prestbury Park sore and dejected, standing himself down before the Gold Cup, in which he was due to ride Conflated.

The subplot also proved hurtful, with Conflated’s owner, Gigginstown House Stud boss and Ryanair owner Michael O’Leary declaring he should not have come out of retirement, prompting Russell to retort that he had “about as much respect for Michael O’Leary’s opinion as he has for mine”.

Yet Russell returned this week to answer the call for Elliott and his luck turned on Friday when Gerri Colombe gave him a dream Grade One ride with a facile success in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Having twice landed the Grand National with Tiger Roll, he admits he may not prolong his comeback much further than the weekend, where he rides the classy nine-year-old for the Summerhill handler.

Owned by Ronnie Bartlett, the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase runner-up will shoulder a mighty 11st 11lb in the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon, which gives his jockey cause for concern, even if tactics will be left to the last minute.

He’s very talented, but I won’t even think of a tactical plan until we’ve left the parade ring

“Galvin is in great form and Gordon’s very pleased with him,” said Russell. “The horse has a great brain, but it’s a huge task with the weight.

“But it’s also good for Ronnie and my goal will be to get him round safe and sound. He’s very talented, but I won’t even think of a tactical plan until we’ve left the parade ring.

“I’ve put zero thought into that, I have no plans and will line up and ride it as I feel it.”

Though Russell would love to go out on a high, he knows his time in the saddle is limited and while keen to remain a big cog in the Elliott operation, he wishes to spend more time with his young family.

He added: “Over the last five years I’ve really enjoyed my riding, but before Tiger Roll came along I was riding out six or even seven days a week, wasting at the same time and it was getting to me.

“Now I’m in a privileged position and having a ball. I’m playing it along as I go, and my retirement could happen at any time.”