Return to Newmarket – and quick ground – firmly on the agenda for Miss Amulet

Ken Condon is banking on Newmarket to provide Miss Amulet’s preferred sound surface as he targets the July Cup for his top-class filly.

Miss Amulet has encountered wretched luck with the weather so far this season, as rain has repeatedly scuppered her big-race chances.

It has restricted her, in fact, to just one appearance – when well-beaten in the mud at the Curragh in last month’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Deluges have also twice conspired against her at the 11th hour, forcing Condon to pull her out of an intended first start of the campaign in the French Guineas at ParisLongchamp and then again when the heavens opened on the eve of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week.

“It was obviously very disappointing,” Condon said of Miss Amulet’s most recent misadventure

“I rang her owner Michael Tabor on Friday just as we were taking cover from biblical rain.

“But we’ll aim for the July Cup next, two weeks on Saturday.”

Experience tells the County Kildare trainer that another trip to Britain may well deliver a level playing field at last for Miss Amulet.

“Nine times out of 10 (at Newmarket in July), it’s quick ground,” he said.

“It’s going to shape up to be a very strong race, with the three-year-olds coming through and your older horses again.

“But that’s where we’d like to see her. If we get on her optimum conditions, six furlongs on top of the ground, we hope we can see how we’re going.”

The daughter of Sir Prancealot proved on several occasions as a juvenile last year that she is highly capable – including when twice placed at Group One level, second over six furlongs of the Rowley Mile in the Cheveley Park Stakes and then third at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup.

Condon resolved to give her a shot at a Classic this season, but he is happy to revert to the sprint trip at which the Lowther Stakes winner has already excelled.

“She’s very non-demonstrative in her homework – she’s never been any different,” he said.

“But she’s in very good form, so we’re looking forward to seeing her back on the racecourse.

“She’s one that comes alive at the races. Whether it was America, or England or Naas or whatever, it didn’t matter – she turned up and looked very progressive last year.

“She remains a filly we have high expectations for. So let’s hope in two weeks’ time, we get to see her.”

Miss Amulet would be unlucky indeed if she encountered soft ground again on the July course.

Miss Amulet and James Doyle (left) win the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York (PA Archive)

“I’ve been there a few times, and the biggest thing is watering and keeping it safe,” added Condon.

“Often you can get a tailwind – and the last time I was there, there were a couple of track records lowered.

“We’d a runner in the Duchess of Cambridge two years ago (Celtic Beauty), and it was very quick conditions.

“That would hold no fears for her.”

He reports Miss Amulet in fine heart at home despite her latest wasted overseas excursion

“She had an aborted trip the other day,” said Condon.

“But she’s back home and did a little breeze on Tuesday morning, and all is well with her.

“So Newmarket is where we’re going next, and that’ll dictate the rest of our season then.

“We’re very much looking forward to that.”