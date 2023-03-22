Reveley in race against time to be fit for Roi Mage National ride

James Reveley is still holding out faint hopes that he will be fit to ride Randox Grand National outsider Roi Mage at Aintree.

Reveley, who was crowned French champion jockey for a third time in December, adding to his previous titles in 2016 and 2021, has been sidelined after breaking a leg in a fall at Pau on February 19.

Now he is facing a race against time to be fit for a rare opportunity to ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

“I’ve got a fractured tibia and I’m on the mend, but it could be touch and go for the National, to be honest,” said Reveley.

“I’m looking to get back around Easter. My target is April 8 to be back riding.

“I’m actually getting operated on to remove a screw, as it has come a bit loose and we will see how things go over the next week to 10 days.

“You can’t rush bone injuries and I have the leg to build back up. I’m slowly getting there but it takes a bit of time and work.”

The Patrick Griffin-trained Roi Mage is a general 50-1 shot for the April 15 National, having chased home Longhouse Poet at Down Royal on Friday.

The 11-year-old carries just 10st 8lb at Aintree, having missed the cut for the big race by one last year.

I said I'd love to ride him and I know the horse quite well. I think he'll suit the track.

Reveley has won on Roi Mage before and partnered him when a close-up third tn a Listed event at Compiegne in November.

Though keen to renew the partnership, he fears he may be fighting a losing battle.

He added: “It is up in the air, but I spoke to James (Griffin, assistant trainer) and we said we’d make a decision over the first couple of days in April as to whether I would be fit to ride.

“I said I’d love to ride him and I know the horse quite well. I think he’ll suit the track.

“It is in the balance. I would say it is more unlikely than likely, but you never know. We’ll see.

“I was looking forward to it. It is a shame really, because most of the years I can never ride in the National because it falls on the same day as the big trials in Auteuil.

“This is the first year it has been separate weekends, so if I can’t make it, I’ll be gutted.”