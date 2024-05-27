Revised targets on hold for Okeechobee
Future plans for Okeechobee are on hold after a late setback ruled him out of an intended trip to Ireland for the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.
Winner of the Gordon Richards Stakes last month, the Harry Charlton-trained five-year-old had the option of returning to the Esher track for the Brigadier Gerard on Thursday.
Connections instead opted to supplement the son of Time Test for his first Group One assignment, but he was ultimately unable to line up at the Curragh.
“He had a bruised heel and a foot infection, which was annoying, but unfortunately that’s the way it goes,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for owner-breeders Juddmonte.
“It’s nothing too major, hopefully. He’ll have an easy week or 10 days and hopefully he should be back on the go.”
Okeechobee is entered in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Mahon added: “We’ll wait and see and make sure everything is all right before we start making any plans, but options are probably limited. You’re heading to Ascot time of the year, so if he’s fit and well, we’ll look at something there – and if not, we’ll wait a bit longer.”
